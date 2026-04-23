Northside and Westside neighbors unite to demand action over severe mold issues at The Pointe apartments

Residents at The Pointe apartments on the Westside are dealing with severe mold and mildew, prompting community members from across the city to step in and demand answers.

When walking through Carol Kinney's apartment, it is hot with a strong smell, making it hard to breathe. Kinney says mold and mildew are growing throughout her home.

"I really don't wanna get sick anymore. That's the bottom line," Carol Kinney said.

"I can't sleep at night, and my head hurts," Kinney said.

The living conditions became so severe that Kinney and her daughter were both hospitalized. Her daughter now uses an oxygen monitor.

"I didn't know what was wrong with me," Kinney said.

After dealing with the health impacts, she reached out to her apartment management for help.

"When I called and told her about the mold, she says no it's mildew. But I think she should have checked it," Kinney said.

"They aint did nothing about it and I just don't like to keep repeating myself," Kinney said.

Neighbor Paula Alford has lived at the complex for 10 years and has been dealing with the same problem. She showed the damage on her kitchen wall and outside her unit.

"This is my kitchen wall," Paula Alford said.

"It stinks. It stinks. I don't care how much you clean it up with Clorox, baking soda. It still stinks," Alford said.

The situation caught the attention of Henry Williams, the Hillcrest Association President, who traveled from the Northside to help.

"She knew me from the Hillcrest neighborhood. But we want to help someone wherever they happen to be," Henry Williams said.

Williams says the effort to help is about community, stretching from the Northside to the Westside.

I walked to the leasing office to get answers. The sign said open, but the door was locked and no one answered.

Neighbors say they are not waiting for answers and will continue to stick together and step in to help when it is needed.

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