Nonprofit gives Christmas gifts to all 400 W.B. Travis Elementary students amid potential closure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Every single student at W.B. Travis Elementary is going home with a Christmas gift this holiday break, thanks to a local nonprofit stepping in during a time of uncertainty.

Santa Claus, pajamas, and presents — that's how students at W.B. Travis Elementary are heading into the holiday break, thanks to the nonprofit Esperanza de Tejas.

"This school is the heartbeat of this neighborhood. It's what keeps it alive," Brianna Davis, CEO Esperanza de Tejas, said.

Brianna Davis, CEO of non-profit Esperanza de Tejas, was once a student here and now she's a Travis parent. Like many families, she's watching CCISD discuss the possibility of closing several campuses, including this one.

"What is going on with the possibility of some of these schools?" Davis said.

That's what drove Davis and her organization to make sure no student was left out this holiday season.

"If this is their last year together, then they're able to have a wonderful Christmas," Davis said.

Davis says both of her children are non-verbal and part of the school's special education program, making the conversation about closure even more personal.

"We are just worried that if this school shuts down, what will this look like for the families that are already struggling?" Davis said.

She says for her, this day was about bringing joy to kids who may be facing big changes.

"I see them walking to school, and sometimes I see them wearing a blanket instead of a jacket," Davis said.

I also spoke with fourth grade teacher Teresa Flores about the impact this event is having on her kids, especially with the holidays just days away.

"To be able to give them this big Christmas — they're excited. They're excited to have that," Teresa Flores, 4th Grade Teacher, said.

The community came together to bring over 400 students gifts so they can have a "Merry Christmas!"

Esperanza de Tejas says its goal is to make sure these students feel supported during the holiday season and to keep Travis front and center in community conversations.



