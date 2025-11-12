Major house fire spreads to 3 homes on Corpus Christi's westside, wind fuels rapid spread

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Big plumes of smoke were seen around Corpus Christi as fire crews worked a major fire on the city's westside.

According Fire Chief Brandon Wade, it started just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Lynch Street near Baldwin and Elizabeth. Dozens of firefighters were sent out took nearly an hour to put out the blaze.

Michael Salazar

The fire spread to two additional homes on Cloud Street, which was the street behind the original location. Chief Wade confirmed that two homes had major damage, while two others had some sort of property damage. He also said wind was a major factor in how quickly the fire spread.

"So, whenever we have a fire and you have the wind that's pushing, that becomes a factor," Wade said. "Not only that, it kind of fans the fire to get bigger, but it also pushes it depending on the wind speed and the direction which can expose other properties. So that's where you know we said a couple of days ago to be very cognizant of the things that we're doing outside because it may not just affect your property, it can affect others."

Despite the amount of manpower it took to put out the fire, Chief Wade said fortunately there were no reported injuries. At this time, there's no word on what started it all. The Red Cross will be assisting the families affected.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!