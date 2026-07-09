Kitchens Street homeowners frustrated by abandoned, overgrown properties on the west side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Larry Mitchell has lived on Kitchens Street for more than 20 years. Over that time, he has watched more homes become vacant and more lots become overgrown — and he says he is still waiting to see lasting change.

"I can't tell you. I can't tell you."

That was Mitchell's response when asked when he last remembers seeing the city clean up the area.

Just two minutes from Kitchens Street sits Rose Shaw Elementary. Back in September, I reported on overgrown properties near the school after parents said they did not feel it was safe for their children to walk through the area. While I was there, city crews cleaned up one of the lots. Months later, neighbors say the problem has returned.

"They need to come out here and keep the houses up and stuff like that," Mitchell said.

To find out how big the issue is for these neighbors, I submitted a request to the city asking for complaints and violations. As of air time, I did not receive a response.

I specifically called District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu to ask why nothing has changed.

"100%. I've been working with city staff to look for the money and they keep coming to me and saying there's no money in the budget," Cantu said.

Cantu says funding has been one of the biggest challenges, and he wants to see the city find more cost-effective ways to maintain these properties.

"We're overpaying contractors and it's a bunch of bull s***. I know some father-and-son crews that will cut that grass for $150," Cantu said.

He says when the city's next budget is considered this fall, he plans to push for more funding to address problem properties.

For homeowners like Mitchell, paying property taxes while abandoned homes sit neglected on his street has been frustrating.

"It used to be really clean. If they get the city to come out and do what they're supposed to, it would be fixing to be a better place out here," Mitchell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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