Homeless mother finds hope at Westside Thanksgiving giveaway after sleeping in cemetery night before

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Chatter was heard around the block on Monday afternoon at El Vago Burger & BBQ. Music played, neighbors danced, and families waited patiently for a Thanksgiving plate.

That's where I met Regina Smith, who told me she loves to watch KRIS 6 News when she can. After a few minutes of talking, she opened up about why she was really in line.

"I'm homeless. So I know for a fact in this season… with everything going on, community was my go-to. Me and my baby slept on the side of buildings. I know what it feels like to be homeless. I know what it feels like to bathe in toilet water. I know what it feels like," Regina Smith, Neighbor, said.

Originally from Houston, Regina and her daughter took a bus to Corpus Christi a year ago, looking for a better life.

She told me many people don't realize she's homeless and wants others to know homelessness doesn't have a "look."

On Sunday night, Regina slept on a tomb in a local cemetery because she had nowhere else to go.

"Community is a gift. So that's definitely something I'm looking forward to this season," Smith said.

Regina heard about this food drive from others in the same situation. She admits she didn't plan to be here but got on the wrong bus — and it brought her right to this giveaway.

Regina says it's her faith in God that keeps her moving forward.

"And I don't know what it was. But I'm so grateful and so thankful for this season," Smith said.

To Regina, moments like this feel like answered prayers — neighbors helping neighbors exactly when they need it most.

"God comes through people. Our pastor always told us that," Smith said.

I lost contact with Regina shortly after our interview, but if you or someone you know is in her shoes, we have resources up on our website KRIS6.com to help.

Everyone I spoke with in line had a different story, but the message was the same: this help couldn't have come at a better time.

