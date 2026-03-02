Residents took advantage of nice weather Saturday morning and headed to West Haven Park to participate in the Heart of West Oso community event.

The event was hosted on Saturday by the West Oso Education Foundation to bring families together with resources in Corpus Christi. The second annual event started with a walk around the park.

Heart of West Oso community event brings families together with resources in Corpus Christi

I met Diana Cantu-Guerrero and Beverly Cage. Both attended West Oso ISD, have children and are on the Education Foundation board.

Cage is the Vice President of Marketing for the West Oso Education Foundation and helped organize the weekend event.

"We just want to bring awareness the foundation and to let the community know that we're here to support the school district as well as the community," Cage said.

The event also featured games, activities, vendors and more.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!