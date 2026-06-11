Greenwood Pool temporarily closed for mechanical repairs; 6 free alternatives available

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department has temporarily closed Greenwood Pool at 4305 Greenwood Drive for mechanical repairs.

The city has not announced a timeline for when repairs will be completed or when the pool will reopen. The public will be notified when the pool is back in service.

Six additional city pools remain open to residents at no cost.

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Bill Witt Aquatic Center — 6809 Yorktown Boulevard

Lap Pool:



Monday – Friday: 6 – 9 a.m. (Lap Swim)

Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Lap Swim)

Tuesday – Friday: 2 – 7 p.m. (Open Swim)

Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Open Swim)

Recreation Pool:

Tuesday – Friday: 12 – 7 p.m. (Open Swim)

Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Open Swim)

Collier Pool — 3801 Harris Drive

Lap Swim:

Monday – Friday: 6 – 9 a.m.

Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Open Swim:

Tuesday – Sunday: 2 – 7:30 p.m.

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Corpus Christi Natatorium — 3202 Cabaniss Parkway

Lap Swim Only:

Thursday – Tuesday: 12 – 8 p.m.

The Instructional Pool is temporarily closed for repairs. The entire facility will be closed for swim events on the following dates: June 13, 14, 20 and 21; July 11; and Aug. 3–14.

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H-E-B Pool — 1520 Shely Street

Open Swim:

Monday – Tuesday: 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 2 – 7:30 p.m.

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Oso Pool — 1109 Bernice Street

Open Swim:

Monday – Tuesday: 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 2 – 7:30 p.m.

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West Guth Pool — 9705 Up River Road

Open Swim:

Wednesday – Sunday: 2 – 7:30 p.m.

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