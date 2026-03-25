Funeral services announced for Corpus Christi legend Ronald 'Pointy Boots' Mathis after cancer battle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral and visitation services have been set for Ronald "Pointy Boots" Mathis, the Corpus Christi Westside legend who died March 19 following a battle with Stage 4 prostate cancer.

Mathis was surrounded by family and his wife, Susan Mendez Mathis, in his final days.

Visitation will be held on April 1 at 5 p.m. at Maxell P. Dunne Funeral Services. Funeral services will take place on April 2 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, with a burial following at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements set for Ronnie "Pointy Boots" Mathis

Known for his towering cowboy hats, jewel-toned suits, and famously long-toed boots, Mathis was a symbol of pride, resilience, and community on the Westside for decades. He crafted much of his signature look himself, which was always about purpose rather than just fashion.

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