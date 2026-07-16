CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Free medical, dental, vision and behavioral health services are available at no cost in Nueces County — no insurance or appointment needed.

Operation Health and Wellness is offering the free services at West Oso Junior High School through July 23. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

Free medical, dental and vision care available in Nueces County for the next two weeks

Rosalinda Yanez came to the clinic for a free eye exam. She works part time for Catholic Charities and said she sees the need for services like these firsthand.

"I do work part time for Catholic Charities. We run into a lot of people that don't have insurance or they're immigrants and they don't have nowhere to turn, so I think this is important for the community."

KRIS 6 News Free medical, dental, vision and behavioral health services are available at no cost in Nueces County — no insurance or appointment needed.



Yanez said awareness is also a barrier for many residents.

"I think this is important for the community and I don't think much of the community knows."

Organizers say costs or paperwork will not keep people away.

"They don't need to bring anything with them. They just need to come in as they are," Commander Sean Shillady of the Innovative Readiness Training Program said.

Members of the Navy, Air Force, Army Reserve and National Guard are all working together to staff the two-week clinic. Shillady said the combined effort makes it a true joint mission.

"We really have a full amount of people, so this is truly a joint mission."

The extra manpower allows organizers to expand their reach, with a goal of helping thousands of people during this year's operation.

"It could be anywhere up to between three to 4,000," Shillady said.

The mission also includes free veterinary services, with pet care available at 22 different locations, including West Oso Junior High and in Robstown.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!