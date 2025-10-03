Former daycare worker arrested on child pornography charges in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A former daycare worker has been arrested on child pornography charges following a months-long investigation that began with cyber tips to federal authorities.

Constance McCue, 43, was arrested on September 26, 2025, and charged with possession and promotion of child pornography, according to court documents. McCue previously worked at Bundles of Care Pre-K Center in Corpus Christi.

Bundles of Care Pre-K Center assured parents that none of their enrolled children were involved or victimized. In a letter sent to families, the center stated: "First and foremost, we want to assure you that none of the children enrolled at Bundles of Care were involved or victimized in any way. The authorities have confirmed this with us, and the safety and well-being of your children remain our highest priority."

The daycare confirmed McCue was a former employee who "has not been employed with our center for some time," though they declined to specify exact employment dates when contacted by KRIS 6 News.

The investigation into McCue began in November 2024 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received cyber tips about child pornography files uploaded to a Google account. Five videos and one image depicting child pornography were reported in the original tip, with additional images discovered through a social media search warrant.

The case progressed significantly in September 2025. On September 20, officers responded to McCue's residence after a witness reported observing what she described as photographs of minor children being sexually assaulted by adult men on McCue's phone. During a subsequent consensual search, a CCPD officer observed multiple videos of children on McCue's device.

When officers executed a search warrant on September 26, investigators discovered McCue's electronic device had several bookmarked sites containing references to "extremely underage, incest taboo porn, bestiality, pedophilia," and other content. McCue acknowledged to officers that she "comes across" these sites and confirmed the email and phone number associated with the original cyber tip.

An official investigation will be conducted on-site at Bundles of Care Pre-K Center. The facility noted that investigators may interview randomly selected children as a standard part of the investigation process, with efforts made to ensure children's comfort, according to the letter sent to parents.

The probable cause statement indicates investigators consider McCue "a child sexual predator" who "is a danger to children in the Corpus Christi area."

McCue is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

