Fire rips through house on city's westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters braved the heavy fog Friday morning to rush to a house fire on the 4300 block of Jose Drive on the city's west side.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department received the call at 4:45 am with reports of heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the home.

A fire crew made an "aggressive attack" from inside and were able to put the fire out in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

CCFD says that two dogs were safely removed from the home but that the home was unoccupied otherwise.

