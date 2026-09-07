CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A popular Houston-based bakery is proposing a major expansion into Corpus Christi that could bring more than 120 jobs to the westside — but the project hinges on city funding.

El Bolillo Bakery wants to convert a vacant former Walgreens on Morgan Avenue into a large-scale production and distribution facility with a retail bakery. The project carries an investment of more than $6 million.

El Bolillo Bakery eyes Corpus Christi expansion that could bring more than 120 jobs to westside

To help make it happen, El Bolillo is asking the Corpus Christi Type B Corporation for up to $363,000 in economic development incentives. The funding would go toward equipment, fixtures and infrastructure for the new facility.

The Type B Corporation can approve the incentive as requested, change the terms or amount, or reject it entirely.

El Bolillo estimates the expansion would create up to 121 full-time positions and generate approximately $3.6 million in new annual payroll.

Alex Garcia, vice president of the Westside Business Association, said the project is exactly the kind of opportunity the area needs.

"If they bring jobs to the area, that's what it's about because there's so many people that are in need," Garcia said.

Garcia said the bakery could also serve as a stepping stone for workers looking to build a career.

"Maybe starting here, moving up and growing with the company…" Garcia said.

For residents on the westside, the hope is straightforward: more business, more jobs and a new use for a property that has been sitting empty.

El Bolillo says it expects the Corpus Christi facility to be up and running in 2027 if the project is approved.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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