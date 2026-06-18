Dynamite Dads BBQ cookoff offers free Father's Day family fun, with a grill pit up for grabs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If you're still looking for a way to celebrate dad this Father's Day weekend, organizers say the fourth annual Dynamite Dads event has a little bit of everything.

The free event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Antonio Garcia Arts and Education Center and features a BBQ cookoff, arts and crafts, games, food, and more than a dozen community vendors.

Jeydah Jenkins judges Dynamite Dads BBQ cookoff with grill pit on the line

Phi De La Garza, one of the event's organizers, said the celebration was born out of a simple observation.

"You know we don't really hardly get anything for dads. So I said, you know, let me look into that."

De La Garza said the event is all about celebrating father figures while giving families a chance to have some fun together. Attendees can also enter to win door prizes, including a BBQ grill pit.

I will be one of the judges of the BBQ cookoff competition — so if you think your steak has what it takes, now you know what's at stake.

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