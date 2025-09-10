Drug bust on Buford Street yields 200+ grams of narcotics, federal arrest during suspect search

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nueces County Sheriff's deputies conducting a search for wanted suspect Nathaniel Cooper on Tuesday morning discovered a significant drug operation at a Buford Street home.

When deputies arrived at the residence following a tip, Cooper's father answered the door and immediately cooperated with law enforcement.

"Immediately said hey I know you're looking for my son. He's not here," said Chief Deputy David Cook.

When the father allowed deputies inside, they found Daniel Jimenez, who had an outstanding federal warrant.

"He ended up having a federal warrant for a possession of heroin," Cook said.

Cook says the area has seen previous drug activity, which raised investigators' suspicions during the search.

"They noticed some things that gave them pause that might've been some drug trafficking going on," Cook said.

Based on their observations, investigators obtained a search warrant and the U.S. Marshals Service took custody of Jimenez.

"When we went to a location looking for a wanted subject, we found enough information to lead us to be able to obtain a warrant and then recover the drugs in question," Cook said.

The search yielded a substantial drug seizure, with deputies recovering more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, marijuana, black tar heroin and $300 in cash.

"Packaged in a manner as if they've been taking it in payment for the drugs," Cook said.

Deputies are still searching for Cooper, the original suspect they were seeking.

Jimenez was detained on the federal warrant, but no local arrests have been made yet as the investigation continues.

"Deputies are still trying to determine whose dope it actually was," Cook said.

Cook says once the investigation is complete, charges are expected for possession with intent to distribute.

