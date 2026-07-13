Del Mar College names facility after $737K donor ArcelorMittal

Del Mar College has unveiled a new plaque naming a facility after ArcelorMittal Texas HBI following a donation of more than $737,000 to the school.

The money will fund student scholarships and programs that support the Coastal Bend workforce. Instructors say the donation comes with no strings attached for students.

"The best word to describe it would be selfless because ArcelorMittal doesn't give you a commitment saying oh you gotta come work for us or hey you need to do this. No, they just say, hey, you get this, you do the best you can, and good luck to wherever you go."

The newly named facility will continue to serve students training for careers in refineries and power plants.

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