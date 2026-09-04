CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — David Baltazar Jr., the owner of Baltazar Boxing Gym in Corpus Christi, has died.

For years, Baltazar used his gym on the west side to give kids and young boxers a place to train, learn, and find their fight. Friends, family, and boxers are filling Facebook with memories, remembering a man who left his mark on the sport and on the community.

David Baltazar Jr., owner of Baltazar Boxing Gym, dies

The community remembered Baltazar as one of Corpus Christi's boxing legends.

His son, David Baltazar III, said he will take over the gym so kids in the community can have something positive to do.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!