Danny's Tire Service owner, co-defendant denied bond in federal kidnapping case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The owner of Danny's Tire Service and a co-defendant pleaded not guilty Friday to federal kidnapping and fraud charges and were ordered held without bond following detention hearings.

Victor Daniel Almaguer-Cantu, who operates the westside tire shop, entered not guilty pleas to four federal charges: conspiracy to kidnap and aiding and abetting, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Co-defendant Robert Luis Saldana pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to kidnap and aiding and abetting, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Saldana waived his detention hearing through his attorney.

During Almaguer-Cantu's hearing, the defense requested that the court set bond, but prosecutors successfully argued for detention.

The Allegations

Federal prosecutors allege Almaguer-Cantu, Saldana, and an unnamed co-defendant orchestrated an elaborate scheme to lure and rob a victim on March 14, 2025.

According to the indictment unsealed this week in the Southern District of Texas, the defendants created a fake Facebook Marketplace post offering $750 to transport tires. When the victim, identified only as "C.O.B.," arrived at Danny's Tire Service on Baldwin Boulevard, he was escorted into an office where two men locked the door behind him.

While the victim was detained, Almaguer-Cantu allegedly made a video call accusing C.O.B. of working for someone who had previously stolen from him. The victim told Almaguer-Cantu he was only there to respond to the advertisement and didn't know what he was talking about, court documents state.

The indictment describes how Almaguer-Cantu then instructed Saldana to "beat up C.O.B." Saldana allegedly struck the victim in the head, knocking him to the ground, and continued hitting him while Almaguer-Cantu remained on the video call.

Forced Withdrawals and Purchases

After the assault, the defendants allegedly forced C.O.B. into a vehicle and drove him to two banks in Corpus Christi.

At the first location on Mesquite Street, they forced him to withdraw the daily maximum of $2,000. At a second branch on South Alameda Street, after an initial withdrawal attempt was denied, one defendant entered the bank with C.O.B., pretending to be friends. The victim was forced to withdraw $4,000 in cash, which the defendant "immediately took," according to the indictment.

The group also drove C.O.B. to Zaman Jewelers at the Trade Center in Corpus Christi, forcing him to make a $10,000 purchase using his American Express credit card.

Throughout the ordeal, the defendants warned the victim "he would be killed if he did not smile and act normally while at the banks," court documents state.

Identity Theft Allegations

Federal prosecutors allege Almaguer-Cantu later used the victim's stolen personal information—including his social security number, email accounts, and bank account information—to open unauthorized credit lines worth approximately $2,325 with Acima Credit and $3,590 with Snap Finance. The indictment notes that Danny's Tire Service has maintained an account with Acima since 2018.

The defendants allegedly threatened physical harm to C.O.B.'s family if he closed the fraudulent accounts.

Potential Sentences

The kidnapping conspiracy charge carries a potential life sentence for both defendants.

Almaguer-Cantu's additional charges include wire fraud conspiracy (up to 20 years), wire fraud (up to 20 years), and aggravated identity theft (mandatory two years consecutive to any other sentence).

Saldana faces up to five years in prison on the wire fraud conspiracy charge.

