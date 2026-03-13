Crews battle major house fire on the westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is working a house fire on the westside.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Tony Perez, crews were called to a home around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 4000 block of Vestal St. near Gollihar Rd.

Heavy fire and smoke were seen when crews arrived. Perez told KRIS 6 news that no injuries have been reported at this time. A fire investigator is en-route to determine the cause.

KRIS 6 News has a crew on the way. This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated.

