Corpus Christi schools prepare for water crisis as reservoir levels drop to just over 8%

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City officials are asking school superintendents to go to the drawing board to figure out how best to support students as concerns continue about the Corpus Christi water supply.

Superintendents across the region met with city officials to discuss how to prepare as the city faces ongoing water concerns. The city may be facing a race against time, with major reservoirs at just over 8% capacity and falling.

Models show a Level One water emergency could happen without real alternatives.

"A school is an essential business that needs to operate," Fire Chief Brandon Wade said.

City leaders say districts need to be prepared for anything.

"It can literally change from the morning to the afternoon," Wade said.

Suggestions include the district making temporary changes, such as limiting access to water fountains and relying on bottled water.

"Do we just call school closed and pick up the kids? Or do we have bottled water? Or two pallets of water per school, and we can hand some out?" Wade said.

Hygiene is one of the biggest concerns for school leaders.

"I feel hospitals, of course, are first, and then I think we’re next. I mean, I have thousands of kids who need water all day long," Calallen Superintendent Emily Lorenz said.

"I think the hardest part isn’t even the water bottles. It’s flushing toilets. I mean, that’s number one," Lorenz said.

District leaders say they need to prepare now, as many are already planning for next school year’s budget.

"We’re on a time frame now. Crunching numbers," a West Oso ISD employee said.

I spoke with Wade, who says these conversations are also helping the city prepare.

"We don't operate a school, so hearing from them about things such as, you know, sanitation, drinking water, and budgets that allow us to come back," Wade said.

As the city works to find a water solution, districts are focusing on being ready before any crisis hits. A City Council workshop focused solely on water crisis plans and ideas is scheduled for next Tuesday at 10 a.m.

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