Corpus Christi produce shop keeps Easter cascarones tradition alive with affordable prices for families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A family-owned shop on the Westside is keeping an Easter tradition alive by offering a deal oncascarones.

Sally Martinez works at Fruit King Produce on Ayers, where the confetti-filled eggs are a hot seller thistime of the year. The eggs have been a staple for decades.

"They're calling their family members saying go get me some more. Go get me some more," Martinez said.

Martinez said her grandfather started the store 50 years ago.

"He had a big family. And he had a lot of mouths to feed," Martinez said.

Martinez has been involved with the shop for years, walking me through memory lane.

"Since they started in the beginning selling the cascarones out here, I was the one out here actually doingit as a teenager," Martinez said.

When it comes to cascarones, the shop says they have the hottest deal in town.

"You get two bags. Two bags! For only $22," Martinez said.

That post is what caught the attention of customer Monica Reyes. During a time when families have tochoose between things like groceries and fun, places like Fruit King Produce are helping them hold on toboth.

"So we've been going all over Corpus, four different places just to look for it, and we finally found it. Sowe're here we're fixing to take four bags, girl," Reyes said.

For neighbors like Martinez and Reyes, these are childhood traditions they will never forget and will passon to their children.

"All the cousins getting together, and cracking eggs on each other," Martinez said.

"Family is everything. Enjoy it," Reyes said.

Martinez said seeing families laughing and cracking cascarones, just like her family has done her entirelife, is what makes the tradition so special.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with theassistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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