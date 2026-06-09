Corpus Christi man charged with murder following altercation in Molina neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder following a physical altercation Monday evening that left another man dead, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 7:24 p.m. June 8, 2026, to the 4300 block of Valdez Drive in response to a report of a physical altercation, police said. Upon arrival, officers contacted a man with visible injuries who directed them to the 900 block of Blooming Street to locate a second person involved in the incident.

Officers found the second man at a nearby residence and began administering aid until medical personnel arrived, according to police. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The first man was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was later released and brought to the main police station for questioning.

Robbery/Homicide detectives responded to the scene to lead the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate the two men were known to each other and that a disturbance had occurred, according to police.

Manuel Anthony Rodriguez, 41, was subsequently charged with murder and transported to the Corpus Christi City Detention Center for booking, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.