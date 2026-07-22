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Corpus Christi man arrested on murder warrant in fatal stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI POLICE SUBSTATION .jpg
KRIS 6 NEWS
Police opened their first substation in Flour Bluff in 2022. They have identifed another location to possibly put one in West Guth Park.
CORPUS CHRISTI POLICE SUBSTATION .jpg
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A 34-year-old Corpus Christi man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal stabbing last week on the city's westside, police said.

Jerry Lee Alvarez was taken into custody July 21 after Robbery Homicide detectives identified him as the suspect and obtained a murder warrant, according to a Corpus Christi Police Department news release. He was taken to the main police station for questioning and then booked into the City Detention Center. His bond is set at $1 million.

The stabbing occurred about 9:45 p.m. July 16 in the 1700 block of 18th Street, police said. Officers found a 56-year-old man with a stab wound and began administering first aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of Thursday's stabbing as 56-year-old Jose Davila.

Police had said the two parties knew each other and called the incident isolated. A person was detained at the scene the night of the stabbing, but no arrests were made at that time.

Detectives with the department's Robbery/Homicide Division responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or online.

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