Corpus Christi faces major street maintenance budget cuts from $93M to $44M

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City Manager Peter Zanoni is warning residents about significant cuts to street maintenance funding as Corpus Christi prepares for budget discussions earlier than ever before.

"This is something we talked about for the past three budgets, which is our street funding. But we're running out of choices and options to keep it at level funding," Zanoni said.

Starting in September, the city's street maintenance budget will be $93 million. However, next year that same fund will drop to $44 million.

The budget cut means longer waits for pothole repairs, delayed street paving, and potentially more dangerous driving conditions for residents.

A 2022 Pavement Condition Index identified some of the worst streets in the city. Many of these roads continue to show signs of deterioration, with residents expressing concerns about maintenance delays.

"It does take the city awhile to maintain the road," said one neighbor who asked not to be identified.

Many Westside neighbors say they feel overlooked when it comes to street maintenance in their area.

District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu expressed frustration with the budget situation.

"I believe the city of Corpus Christi is spending so much money on other crap. I know we're gonna have budget talks again this year and we're gonna have to figure this out," Cantu said.

City officials acknowledge this has been an ongoing conversation during budget development processes.

"This is a reality that we've talked to the councils about many, many times in our budget development processes. But it's, no pun intended, but the rubber is meeting the road," a city council member said.

With no clear plan in sight, neighbors are left wondering what happens next as the city searches for solutions.

"Especially when I start to get potholes here and there. As you can see it's more than just one pothole," one resident said.

