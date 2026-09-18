Corpus Christi car community hosts charity meet at Food Bank for Hunger Action Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local car enthusiasts will gather Saturday night at the Food Bank of Corpus Christi on Bear Lane for a charity meet supporting Hunger Action Month. The event runs from 8 to 10 p.m.

Corpus Christi car meet supports Food Bank for Hunger Action Month

Representatives from several of the area's most prominent car groups are organizing the event, including Justin Flores from Drift Corpus, Ralph A from SA Clicks, Nate Gershaw with Commemorative Air Force and cars and airplanes, Casey Hoover from Corpus Christi Cars and Copy, and Chris William from SA Clicks.

"As a car community, we're coming together, holding it down, trying to bring everybody together for a good cause, for a great community that we're striving to continue and striving to make better," one of the organizers said.

S.A.R. Clicks

The evening will feature vendors, DJs, donation stations, and a Food Bank educational booth. The venue offers ample parking with lighting for showcasing vehicles and photo opportunities for car enthusiasts.

Organizers recently toured the Food Bank's new facility and said they were impressed by the range of services offered beyond food distribution. The organization provides diabetic wellness classes, nutrition education programs, cooking classes, and other community support services.

"We just took a tour right now — really awesome facility, and they do a lot more than just food handling and donations," one organizer said.

Organizers are encouraging community members to bring canned goods and non-perishable donations, come with their vehicles regardless of make or model, and bring family and friends. Attendees can also learn about the Food Bank's services and volunteer opportunities and support local vendors.

"Let's fill up their bins and let's just have a wonderful event here in Corpus Christi," one organizer said.

The event is open to car enthusiasts, community supporters, and families.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!