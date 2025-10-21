CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a $3.5 million street improvement project for the city's westside today, targeting a key area near Moody High School.

Castenon Street will receive comprehensive upgrades including road reconstruction, new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and signage from Trojan Drive to Delgado Street. The project also includes ADA-compliant ramps to improve accessibility.

“Investing in the reconstruction of Castenon Street is an investment in the safety and accessibility of our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “This project will greatly benefit the families, students, and staff who travel this route daily, and it reflects our continued commitment to rebuilding Corpus Christi’s infrastructure to better serve every resident.”

Corpus Christi approves $3.5M street project for westside near Moody High School

Max Underground Construction was awarded the contract for the improvements. Funding will come from multiple sources including the Street Bond 2018, along with storm water, water, wastewater, and gas funds.

City of Corpus Christi

