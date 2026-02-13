Community divided over CCISD student walkout as safety concerns clash with support

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at multiple Corpus Christi Independent School District campuses walked out of classes Thursday afternoon, carrying signs and chanting in what many described as a powerful statement. The demonstration sparked debate among community members about student safety and supervision during the protest.

While supporters gathered to show solidarity with the students, some community members expressed concerns about the lack of adult supervision during the walkout.

"I don't agree with what they did because I think the principal and the teachers should not let those kids get out there. Just because what if something were to happen and they're responsible for those kids," said one community member who declined to be identified on camera.

Sandra Jean Guerrero attended the walkout but had mixed feelings about the demonstration. While she disagreed with students leaving campus, she supported their underlying message about feeling secure in their community.

"Well, it makes me feel uneasy that this nation, in God we trust, has come to this, where the high school, the junior high, all the elementary, all the criteria is feeling insecure. They are feeling like they don't belong here," Guerrero said.

Angel Naranjo showed her support by purchasing crosses for the students participating in the walkout.

"So what I did, I went around and went to go buy them some necklaces like this that I have and pass it out to them and then tell them that, hey man, speak what you have to speak. You know, that's all we are," Naranjo said.

In a statement to KRIS 6, CCISD said students who walked out are subject to the student code of conduct. According to the district's code of conduct, students will receive an unexcused absence if they are not in class. The code also states that students who walk out without permission can face warnings, detention, loss of privileges, or even suspension.

