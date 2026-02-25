City Council OKs $7.1M upgrade for Greenwood youth sports fields

On Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council approved a $7.1 million construction contract to Barcom Construction, Inc. of Corpus Christi for upgrades to the Greenwood Sports Complex in District 3.

The contract covers significant improvements to three youth sports fields at the complex, located at 4035 Greenwood Drive: Westside Pony Baseball Field, Universal League Youth Baseball Field, and Sparkling City Youth Softball Field.

Robert Dodd, Director of Parks and Recreation, said the upgrades are expected to benefit young athletes and their families.

"With these exciting upgrades, the fields are expected to offer an improved and enjoyable experience for the youth and their families," Dodd said. "The complex will continue to be an active hub for sports and community activities."

Planned improvements to the Westside Pony Baseball Field include field and lighting upgrades, building improvements and signage, new irrigation and hardscape, covered bleachers, canopies, dugout enhancements, an effluent water line extension, infield synthetic turf, and a grass outfield.

The Universal League Youth Baseball Field will receive field, lighting, and building improvements, along with new irrigation and hardscape, covered bleachers, canopies, dugout enhancements, signage, and picnic benches and tables.

The Sparkling City Youth Softball Field is slated for field, lighting, and building improvements; new irrigation and hardscape; covered bleachers; canopies; dugout enhancements; and signage.

The Greenwood Sports Complex has served as a hub for youth sports in Corpus Christi, hosting leagues including Universal Little League Baseball, Sparkling City Youth Softball, and Westside Pony League.

Funding for the project comes from voter-approved bonds from 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024. Construction is scheduled to begin in March and is expected to be completed by August 2026, weather permitting.

