Boys and Girls Club families report program changes amid conflicting statements from leadership

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend — a place many families say has changed their children's lives.

"All the programs that they've been a part of I've seen a significant growth in my older ones significantly," Loida Rangel, Mother, said.

But recently, parents say something has changed.

Those programs they're being told are being cut until further notice.

"My son came home from the boys and girls club yesterday, and he was very upset. And was like, 'Everything's different. It's changed,'" Rangel said.

"Instead of separating by age, doing things age appropriate. They have to kinda squeeze them all together. Of course, it's due to lack of employees. He's not liking it too much," Rangel said.

Loida Rangel says her son noticed fewer staff and bigger groups.

Another mom, Mercedes Reyna, says she got an email from staff saying those teen events were canceled.

"My daughter loves it. She loves the teen program. She's devastated," Mercedes Reyna, Mother, said.

I received that same email saying all teen events were on hold until further notice.

When I asked club leaders why, I heard very different answers.

The former president and CEO said earlier this year the club was facing funding issues due to government cuts.

The new interim CEO, Ralph Silva, disagrees, saying everything is running as normal.

But internal emails to staff and parents say staff shortages are the reason for the pause in programs.

When I visited the club, Silva declined an on-camera interview, instead sending a statement confirming the CEO left October 10, but not saying why.

For moms like Mercedes, they just want answers about what comes next for their children's programs.

"For more of the parents to know, why exactly," Reyna said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



