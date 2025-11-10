Arrest records detail witness account in fatal collision that killed 14-Year-Old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Arrest records obtained by KRIS 6 News reveal new details about the street racing investigation that led to charges against two men following the death of 14-year-old Jason Buster on Wednesday.

The arrest affidavits for Ricardo Licea, 19, and Jesus Antonio Lorenzo Rodriguez Jr., 18, detail a witness account and police findings from the fatal collision on the 1600 block of North Lexington Boulevard.

According to the arrest documents, a witness walking his dog on the south side of Lexington told investigators he heard two vehicles approaching at what he estimated to be approximately 60-80 miles per hour. The affidavit states the witness said he moved his dog out of the roadway and told his children to move aside.

According to the arrest report, the witness told police that Buster said "hi" to him and his children while skateboarding. Then approximately 5-10 seconds later, the witness observed a white Challenger strike Buster, and the teen was thrown approximately 50 feet into a ditch, according to the affidavit.

The arrest documents state the witness told investigators he ran to Buster, called 911, and stayed with him while his wife ran to a nearby private ambulance facility for help.

The affidavit states the witness reported he never saw brake lights from either vehicle. The arrest report also notes that the street where the collision occurred has no sidewalk.

According to the arrest documents, both Licea and Rodriguez told investigators they were driving approximately 35 mph and denied racing.

As medics were leaving with Buster, the arrest affidavit states that Licea and Rodriguez arrived at the scene in separate vehicles. According to the documents, Licea was driving a white Dodge Challenger, while Rodriguez was driving a gray Dodge Charger.

According to the affidavit, Licea told investigators he was coming back from his mother's house, "driving approximately 35 mph and did not see anything, all he remembers was the impact and he saw (a) male fly off his vehicle. He then stated he drove down the street to do a turnaround, parked, then called his mom. That's when he said he drove back to the scene."

According to the arrest report, Rodriguez told police he didn't see anyone get hit but saw damage to Licea's bumper and observed a skateboard on the side of the road. The documents state he told police he immediately called Licea to pull over.

Both men were charged with Racing Causing Death, a second-degree felony, according to police.

According to court records, Licea's bond was set at $60,000, while Rodriguez's bond was set at $30,000. Court documents also show both men declined to request court-appointed attorneys during their magistrate hearings.

Racing Causing Death is a second-degree felony in Texas, punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison.