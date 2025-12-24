$7K holiday donation helps feed families in Banquete

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $7,000 holiday donation from renewable energy company Sunscape is helping the Coastal Bend Food Bank bring food directly to families in Banquete, a rural community that lacks regular access to a food pantry.

The donation will fund a mobile pantry program that delivers boxes of groceries to Banquete once or twice a month through a drive-through system.

"There was a school that had a pantry there but since then has closed," said Bea Hanson, executive director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

The timing of the donation is crucial for the organization, which has faced financial challenges this year.

"In the past we've depended on mostly donations but this year we've been purchasing food to fill the blanks," Hanson said.

Several rural areas across the Coastal Bend face similar food access challenges, particularly affecting seniors living on fixed incomes who have remained in their communities after retirement.

"During the holidays when you don't have enough it's a hard time, you lose hope," Hanson said.

The mobile pantry boxes contain a variety of items including protein, fresh fruit, vegetables and bread. Each box is carefully inspected before distribution, with staff checking every item that comes through the facility.

The donation's impact extends beyond individual meals. For every dollar the food bank receives, they can provide four meals to families in need.

Popular items include mac and cheese and pasta, which Hanson notes can stretch far for families.

"A family can make many things out of this one package," Hanson said.

For families in Banquete, the donation represents more than just food assistance.

"This money will not only bring food, but hope to the community as well," Hanson said.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank expects to roll out the mobile pantry in early 2026. They continue to accept food donations and volunteers year-round, emphasizing that any contribution makes a meaningful difference in the community.

