68-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle on Ayers Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 68-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a Corpus Christi street Saturday evening.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were dispatched to the 3300 block of Ayers Street at 6:20 p.m. Jan. 3 in reference to a major vehicle accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they located the 68-year-old male pedestrian with serious injuries and immediately began administering first aid until medics arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

CCPD's Traffic Investigators were called to the scene due to the nature of the call. Investigators determined the man crossed Ayers Street not in a crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

