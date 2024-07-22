16-year-old remains in hospital after drive-by

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 16-year-old boy remains hospitalized after a drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on the 1400 block of Maryland Drive in the La Armada Apartments.

When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old with gunshot wounds. The victim had been shot a block away on the 1400 block of Devon. He was transported to a local hospital.

Witnesses say a silver passenger car pulled up to a group of people walking around when someone from inside the car fired a weapon striking the 16-year-old and speeding off.

You are asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600 if you have any information on this case.

