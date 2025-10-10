13-year-old West Oso 8th grader runs successful 3D printing business with 24-year-old partner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — For West Oso Middle School student Kane Odum, inspiration struck on a regular day just looking out the window.

"I was just driving around passing businesses and I was saying I can do that. I can do that. So I was thinking… why not do it?" Kane Odum, West Oso Student, said.

Kane started his business at just 12 years old. And within the first year, he says, things took off.

He first learned 3D modeling in his school's robotics class. The first thing he ever printed? The Batman signal.

He then teamed up with his friend, and now business partner, Demetrious Guzman.

"I mean, he's a kid still, but our work is constant. It's always moving," Demetrious Guzman, Business Partner, said.

And that work shows.

Both now create custom keychains, signs, and logos for customers across Texas.

When I stopped by to see them in action, I even got a surprise of my own — a 3D-printed KRIS 6 News chain along with custom keychain linking to my Facebook page.

I was curious about the business name "361 Motion Makers."

"You know, we're in the 361 area, Corpus Christi. And the motion maker — it's just like how we're constantly going. We're on a motion," Odum said.

From high school chains to team logos, their designs are making an impression.

"We did this chain for Miller High School, and that's the high school I attended," Guzman said.

The young men grew up on the West Side and tell me they are proud of the business they've gotten.

"We just look back on this and say wow… how did this happen?" Odum said.

As for what Kane's saving up all his money for — he says that's a surprise.

But he's quick to credit who helped get him started.

"The reason why I am today is because of my parents," Odum said.

