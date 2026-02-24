Welfare check leads to standoff with CCPD and SWAT in Bay Area neighborhood

Multiple individuals have been detained after officers with CCPD responded to a welfare check on the corner of Indiana Drive and Swantner Drive.

According to CCPD Public Information Officer Madeline Commons, officers were dispatched around 8 a.m. for a welfare check called in by neighbors on a female individual.

Officers attempted to make contact with those inside the apartment for 45 minutes according to Commons. No one answered the door, but voices inside could be heard.

Following this, on-duty SWAT, drone and other agencies arrived on the scene due to "the history at the location," according to Commons.

Adam Beam SWAT on the scene of a standoff on Indiana Drive and Swantner Drive.

"Due to the totality of circumstances, they decided to breach the door," Commons told KRIS 6 News.

After breaching the door, four people were detained with one being taken into custody for three active warrants. A female individual was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Police are still on the scene at this time, and more information will be released on the CCPD Blotter later today.

