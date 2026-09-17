CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Gas prices in Corpus Christi are hovering around $3.99 a gallon, pushing the Texas average toward $4 as the war in Iran passes the 200-day mark with no end in sight.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded gas has reached $4.43, according to AAA — a 34% increase from one year ago.

"We can't go anywhere anymore!" Gas prices near $4 a gallon in Corpus Christi with no end in sight

Even typically lower-cost options are feeling the pressure. Sam's Club, which generally offers cheaper prices, was sitting at $3.89 a gallon.

I went to gas stations from downtown, to the southside to get reactions.

"They're ridiculous!" one Corpus Christi resident said.

"They're crazy! We can't go anywhere anymore!" another resident said.

"Do we eat? Do we pay bills? Do we keep our car filled in case of an emergency?" a third resident said.

For small business owners, the impact is even sharper. Ricardo, a Corpus Christi resident who runs a lawn care business, said the cost of fueling his operation has become a serious burden.

"Filling up my truck costs me a hundred dollars filling up my equipment costs me $150," Ricardo said.

Gbenga Ajilore, chief economist for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said the war in Iran is the driving force behind the surge.

"200 days ago gas prices in Texas were about $2.80," Ajilore said.

Why is gas so expensive if we have refineries?

Although oil and petroleum refineries are located nearby, Ajilore explained that a global trade market means any major disruption to a key trade route affects everyone.

"With you guys being close to refineries... your gas prices are going up to $4 a gallon. Other places like California and New York are seeing $5 a gallon," Ajilore said.

How gas prices affect your grocery bill

The pain at the pump is only part of the picture. Diesel fuel — which powers the trucks that transport food and other essentials — is also driving up costs at the grocery store.

"83 percent of our fruits and vegetables are transported by trucks and so that raises the cost of transportation which then goes into the grocery store," Ajilore said.

When will the prices go down?

And even if the war in Iran were to end tomorrow, Ajilore cautioned that a return to normal would not be immediate.

"Gas prices might go down quickly but other issues like diesel might take a little bit longer to get through the economy and that's if the war was to magically end by tomorrow," Ajilore said.

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