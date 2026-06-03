CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Living in Corpus Christi means water is everywhere — and for kids, swimming isn't just a fun activity, it's a crucial safety skill.

Yvette Segovia, the founder of Safe and Strong Swim Academy, says water safety education is critical for families to prioritize early.

Water safety instructor says it's never too early for kids to learn to swim

"Drowning is still the leading cause of death, accidental death in young children, and so it is very important for families out there to start their kids early, because we just always wanna prepare before an emergency happens," Segovia said.

That's why families like the McGowans brought 11-month-old baby Mercer to the academy.

"We have him in swimming lessons because we want him to be able to enjoy the ocean, enjoy the water, enjoy pools, but the first part about that is being safe in the water," Merrill McGowan said.

After four weeks of lessons, Mercer is already showing progress.

"When we first started, he was getting very excited in the pool and keep his mouth open when we would submerge him, so he's learned to keep his mouth closed, so he isn't inhaling as much water. Just today, he was getting submerged and reaching for the wall and pulling himself up, so that was a big milestone to hit," McGowan said.

Segovia also warns parents about a common mistake many make when it comes to water safety gear.

"A common misconception is that puddle jumpers or floaties around the arms are safe. They create a false sense of security in the child and they actually put them in a drowning position which is vertical. We always want to teach a good swim form of a horizontal position and so a floaty or a flotation device does the opposite," Segovia said.

Segovia is also working to make lessons more accessible through a new partnership with Hope Floats Foundation to launch the Float It Forward Scholarship Fund.

"So through that we can give more families right here in the Coastal Bend access to water safety instruction where they might not have been able to otherwise," Segovia said.

Swimming experts say to never rely on floating devices alone to keep children safe, stressing that learning to swim is one of the most important safety skills a child can have.

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