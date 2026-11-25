The race for Corpus Christi City Council District 3 has been heated, with incumbent Councilmember Eric Cantu facing off against former Fire Chief Robert Rocha ahead of the December 12 runoff election.

The full debate is available to watch in the video player above.

KRIS 6 News hosted both candidates for a debate, covering some of the most pressing issues facing District 3 voters.

The candidates were asked whether they support or oppose the Inner Harbor Desalination Project and why.

Both candidates were also asked to identify the biggest issue facing District 3 and explain how they would solve it.

From the mayor removal hearing to bickering between councilmembers, many voters have said they don't trust local leadership. Cantu and Rocha were each asked how they would restore trust in City Council.

The candidates were also asked about their stances on Flock cameras.

Early voting for the Corpus Christi City Council runoff elections runs from November 30 through December 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Saturday, December 12.

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