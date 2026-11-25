CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council District 2 will have a new representative after Sylvia Campos served for nearly four years. The race now comes down to Laura Flores Commons and Selena Guerra, who faced off in a debate hosted by KRIS 6 News ahead of the December 12 runoff election.

The full debate is available to watch in the video player above.

The candidates opened with statements before being asked whether they support or oppose the Inner Harbor Desalination Project and why.

They were also asked what they would do about short-term rentals in single-family districts, and what their solutions are for fixing streets in District 2.

With voter trust in local leadership shaken — from a mayor removal hearing to public bickering between councilmembers — the candidates were also asked how they would restore confidence in city council.

The debate closed with final statements from both candidates.

Early voting for the Corpus Christi City Council runoff elections runs from November 30 through December 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Saturday, December 12.

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