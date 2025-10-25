Walking for a Cure: Researchers and survivors unite against breast cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Triple negative breast cancer is one of the most common breast cancers in women younger than 40, and a researcher at UT Health San Antonio is working to stop this aggressive disease from spreading.

Daniela Garcia, a researcher at UT Health San Antonio and part of the American Cancer Society's Center for Innovation in Cancer Research program, focuses specifically on breast cancer research.

"Triple negative breast cancer is a unique type of breast cancer that's very aggressive," Garcia said.

Garcia's research focuses on finding a type of medicine that will stop the growth of triple negative cancer, which can cause tumors. Her team has identified a protein that is overexpressed in this type of cancer.

"Since we are able to identify that this protein is over expressed we can now use it as a target and see if a inhibitor which we have identified can disrupt the activity of this protein," Garcia said.

According to the American Cancer Society, triple negative breast cancer is one of the fastest spreading cancers, predominantly affecting Black and Hispanic women under the age of 40.

Garcia and other researchers have assembled a team to walk alongside breast cancer survivors and advocates at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. During the event, they will dedicate time to share their research in helping stop the disease.

"Behind every diagnosis there is a community of people who are supporting scientists, caregivers, advocates and researchers like myself and others in this program," Garcia said.

The community outreach represents a new approach for the research team.

"We're really excited, this is one of our first like community events. We are kind of building from this maybe will be a better way to communicate our research," Garcia said.

Garcia hopes the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be one of many events where she and her team can speak about their mission to save lives through cancer research.

The event will start Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Bayfront Park in Corpus Christi. For more information on the event, go here.

