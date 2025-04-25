Vote to shut down 2 Southside schools scheduled for Monday

The Corpus Christi Independent School District school board will vote on whether to close Kostoryz Elementary and Schanen Estates Elementary at its next meeting.

According to the district's website, the meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi ISD is considering closing two southside campuses

As we reported, during the district's April 14 Fiscal Management Committee meeting, C.C.I.S.D. Deputy Superintendent of Business and Support Services Karen Griffith told the board that both campuses are old and have the most urgent maintenance needs.

The district's Director of Facilities and Operations Rene DeLeon said Schanen Estates had a 27-year-old roof, cast-iron plumbing causing sewer issues, and asbestos in the acoustic installation in all the classrooms.

He explained during a campus walk-through, a chill water line ruptured inside a wall, flooding several classrooms. That forced maintenance crews to remove the water, bring in dehumidifiers, and install new floor tiles.

The number of work orders submitted by Schanen Estates was considered high. From July 1, 2024, to early April, Schanen Estates has submitted 303 maintenance work orders in a 10-month period, which cost the district $76,847. On average, an elementary school averages 250 orders during a 12-month period.

Meanwhile, Deleon said Kostoryz Elementary needs a new roof and both chillers , which are 14 years old, need to be replaced. He also said the portables on campus are deteriorating.

According to the district's enrollment numbers from Oct. 2024, 370 students attend Kostoryz Elementary and 374 attend Schanen Estates Elementary.

If the district decides to close Kostoryz Elementary, students will be reassigned to Galvan Elementary, Los Encinos Elementary, Sanders Elementary, or Yeager Elementary during the 2025-2026 school year.

If Schanen Estates Elementary is closed, the students who attend that campus will attend Club Estates Elementary, Dawson Elementary, or Sanders Elementary.

