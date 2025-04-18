Corpus Christi ISD is considering closing two southside campuses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Independent School District is looking to close two southside schools citing they are old and have major maintenance issues.

During its April 14 Fiscal Management Committee meeting, C.C.I.S.D. Deputy Superintendent of Business and Support Services Karen Griffith told the board there are four aging facilities but Kostoryz Elementary and Schanen Estates Elementary have the most urgent maintenance needs.

Kostoryz Elementary is located at 3602 Panama Drive behind the old Mary Carroll High School, and Schanen Estates Elementary is located at 5717 Killarmet near Everhart and Holly Road.

The meeting was held after C.C.I.S.D. maintenance employees took school board members on a walk-through of several campuses. Many of the school board members had questions.

The meeting was held to address those questions.

Here's a look at some of the maintenance issues that have been found:

Schanen Estates Elementary-



Roofing- The roof is 27 years old

Cast-iron plumbing (current sewer issues)

Chiller water (hot & cold) supply and return lines throughout the building need to be replaced

Spalding concrete throughout the building

Asbestos in the acoustic installation in all the classrooms

The district's maintenance director explained that during a walk-through at Schanen Estates Elementary, a chill water line ruptured inside a wall, flooding several classrooms. That forced maintenance crews to remove the water, bring in dehumidifiers, and install new floor tiles.

The number of work orders submitted by Schanen Estates was considered high, and the fiscal year isn't over. From July 1, 2024, to today, Schanen Estates has submitted 303 maintenance work orders in a 10-month period, which cost the district $76,847. On average, an elementary school averages 250 orders during a 12-month period.

Meanwhile, Kostoryz Elementary submitted 190 work orders between July 1, 2024 through today. Those work orders cost the district about $25,766 in a 10-month period.

Some of the issues at Kostoryz Elementary include:



Both chillers need to be replaced. They are 14 years old.

Cast-iron plumbing

Chiller water (hot and cold) supply and return lines need to be replaced

Roofing- The roof is 33 years old

Deteriorating Portables

The director of maintenance estimated that 40 percent of their budget goes to address HVAC issues, followed by plumbing issues.

As of October 2024, 370 students attend Kostoryz Elementary and 374 attend Schannen Estates Elementary.

If the district decides to close Kostoryz Elementary, students will then be reassigned to Galvan Elementary, Los Encinos Elementary, Sanders Elementary, or Yeager Elementary during the 2025-2026 school year.

If Schanen Estates Elementary is closed, the students who attend that campus will attend Club Estates Elementary, Dawson Elementary, or Sanders Elementary.