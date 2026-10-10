CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Veterans Memorial looked mortal for a few moments, until that defense showed why the Eagles are one of the best teams in the Coastal Bend.

Vets (6-1, 3-0) trailed Carroll 14-7 in the second quarter but didn't allow another score, winning 35-14 to take control of UIL 5A-DI District 15.

Veterans Memorial shuts down Carroll, takes control of district with 35-14 win

"It's honestly a surreal feeling," junior Kenan Gray said. "It starts in practice and the film room. We saw the keys and we executed."

Gray was reading his keys on Friday night. He had not one, but two interceptions in the second half. Both came while Vets was up 21-14 with Carroll driving down the field. Without them, it could've been a different story.

Carroll (3-4, 2-1) led 14-7 in the second quarter after Braylen Swanson scored on a catch and run to swing momentum to the Tigers side.

Aaron Hinojosa responded with a dot to Stephen Orta which set up Hinojosa to rush in a 1 yard touchdown to tie it up.

Vets came out in the second half and took the lead. After Gray's interception, Zhi'Yeair Lofton rushed in a score to go up 28-14.

"It was great," Lofton said. "Followed all my guys and scored."

That was the recipe on the very first play of the game too. Lofton received the opening kickoff and took it to the house for a touchdown. Special teams opened up a lane and Lofton went 90 yards untouched.

It was back and forth early and Carroll looked to threaten Vets several times but the Eagles showed why their defense is one of the best in South Texas.

Veterans Memorial now moves on to face Flour Bluff.

Carroll will look to bounce back against Harlingen South.

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