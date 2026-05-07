Veterans band to perform at national convention needs Corpus Christi community's financial help

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi is preparing to perform at the American GI Foreign National Convention, but the nonprofit needs community donations to cover travel costs.

Musical Director Ram Chavez announced the band — made up of veterans from all five military branches — will perform at three events during the convention: the opening ceremony, the commander's luncheon, and the military luncheon.

"It's a great honor," Chavez said. "The last time we did something like this was 2016, so that was 10 years ago."

The band is seeking donations to help pay for hotel accommodations, flights, and meals for members while they are not performing.

"We have never done fundraising every year like other organizations," Chavez said. "We only ask the community to help us when we have major projects."

The convention also carries special meaning for the band because it will honor Dr. Garcia, whom Chavez credits as essential to the group's formation.

"We have a connection to him, and we probably would not exist in the form that we have without his help in the beginning," Chavez said.

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The convention is being organized by Commander David Rodriguez from California and planner Denise Blanchard from San Antonio.

The band has a history of community support for major trips. Their previous large-scale performance travel took them to Hawaii in 2016, with backing from local officials including former and current city council members Luther Jones, Betty Turner, Mary Rose, and Nelda Martinez. Commissioner Chesney has also been a longtime supporter of the band.

"They have never let us down for anything," Chavez said of the community's support.

The band plans to announce additional ways for community members to contribute as the convention date approaches.

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Community members can send donations to:

Veterans Band of Corpus Christi P.O. Box 8606 Corpus Christi, TX 78412

The organization will provide nonprofit documentation upon request.

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