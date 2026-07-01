Veterans Band of Corpus Christi marks 40 years of honoring military members and veterans

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi is celebrating 40 years of honoring those who served, and Nueces County commissioners took time to recognize the group today.

The band formed in June 1986. Since then, community donations have helped the musicians travel to places like Washington and Hawaii.

For the band's members, their mission goes beyond putting on a good show.

"We continue supporting our community by our honoring because we don't entertain we come to honor our military, our veterans, and our communities," Ram Chavez said.

The band is now preparing for an upcoming trip to Las Vegas and says it is grateful for the community's ongoing support to keep the music playing.

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