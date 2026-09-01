Verizon giving away free portable chargers in Corpus Christi for National Preparedness Month

CORPUS CHRISTI — Verizon is giving away free Belkin portable chargers at its Corpus Christi store to help families build a "digital go bag" ahead of severe weather season.

The giveaway is open to anyone — Verizon customers and non-customers alike. It runs through September 5, or while supplies last, at the Verizon store at 4801 South Padre Island Drive.

The effort kicks off National Preparedness Month, which begins Tuesday. Organizers say staying charged can be a lifeline for receiving emergency alerts and reaching loved ones when the power goes out.

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