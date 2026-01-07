US 181 loop ramp closes Friday for repairs in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A temporary closure of a major loop ramp connecting southbound US 181 to downtown Corpus Christi will begin Friday morning as crews conduct guardrail repairs.

The loop ramp connecting southbound US 181 commuters to Staples Street and the Downtown/SEA District will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, January 9.

Motorists traveling southbound on the US 181 Harbor Bridge who typically use the loop ramp exit for Staples Street and IH 37 to reach the Downtown/SEA District areas will need to follow a marked detour route.

The detour will direct drivers to continue along the Culberson Street frontage road, turn left on Comanche Street, then turn left on the Brownlee Boulevard frontage road. From there, drivers should follow signs for Staples Street or use the on-ramp to merge onto IH 37.

Officials are urging motorists to plan alternate routes, remain aware of the temporary closure, follow all traffic control devices and reduce speeds in work zones. All repair work is weather permitting.

