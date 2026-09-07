United Way of the Coastal Bend hosts free fatherhood class in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dads across the Coastal Bend can pick up new parenting tools and connect with other fathers during a free class in Corpus Christi this week.

United Way of the Coastal Bend will host its “24/7 Dad: Children’s Growth” session Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 4659 Everhart Road.

Patrick Johnstone/KRIS 6 News

The two-hour session will focus on the different stages of a child’s growth and ways fathers can stay involved and supportive as their children develop.

Child care will be available for children who are walking age. However, families who need child care must preregister by Monday, one day before the class.

Children, including infants, cannot attend the session with their parents.

The class is free and is part of United Way of the Coastal Bend’s 24/7 Dad program, which offers fathers an opportunity to build their parenting skills and learn ways to strengthen their relationships with their children.

You can register here.