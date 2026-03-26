U.S. Army officially changes enlistment rules on age limits and marijuana to boost recruitment efforts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The U.S. Army is making changes to its enlistment rules that could open the door for more people to join, especially those who may not have qualified before.

One of the biggest shifts is the age limit. The maximum age to enlist in the Army used to be 35 years old, but it is now 42. This gives people seven more years to consider joining and brings the Army more in line with other military branches.

Another change involves how the Army handles marijuana-related offenses. In the past, even a single possession charge meant an applicant needed a waiver from the Pentagon, had to wait up to two years, and had to pass a drug test before enlisting. Now, in some cases, that waiver isn't required, making it easier and faster for some applicants to qualify.

Army officials say these policies have actually been around since 2023, but they are now officially part of the rulebook.

With many Americans online expressing nervousness about a potential draft, officials clarify this update does not include any plans for a military draft.

Resources indicate Army recruitment has declined in the past few years. As the war in Iran continues, the Army says they are trying to grow the branch.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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