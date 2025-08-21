Two injured, child evaluated following Ayers Street shooting; one in custody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on the 3400 block of Ayers Street.

Wednesday evening, CCPD were on the scene in front of the Ayers Market after calls of a shooting. Speaking with a CCPD public information officer, it is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

KRIS 6 has also learned that a child was evaluated at the scene for possible injuries from glass. CCPD could not say where the glass came from or what building the child was in at the time of the shooting, but said that the evaluation was done as a “precaution.”

CCPD has also confirmed an individual has been taken into custody.

As of 8:20 p.m., CCPD and the forensic division are still on the scene interviewing witnesses and evaluating the area.

More information is expected to be released via the CCPD blotter at a later time.

This story is developing. KRIS 6 will update this reporting as more information is provided.

