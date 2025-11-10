TSA shortages cause flight delays for Corpus Christi travelers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration asked the nation's 40 largest airports to reduce air traffic by 10 percent on November 7 due to Transportation Security Administration staff shortages, creating ripple effects for travelers nationwide.

While Corpus Christi International Airport isn't on that list, all flights out of CCIA connect through those major hubs, impacting local travelers headed across the country.

Patrick Pueblo received a notification that his flight had been delayed as he prepared for a business trip to Tulsa. Now he's worried about making his connection.

"Will I make it to the gate or not? Is kinda the question," Pueblo said.

As travelers get restless, CCIA staff say they're keeping a close eye on what's happening in Washington.

"This is a nationwide issue," said Lacey Guzman with CCIA.

I spoke with Guzman at the airport, who told me so far, each airline at CCIA has had to cancel at least one flight. With the uncertainty of when the government will reopen, planning remains difficult.

"It is kinda day by day. We don't know what tomorrow is gonna look like," Guzman said.

The good news is that there are no staff shortages at CCIA itself. Airport officials recommend travelers keep track of flight updates through airline apps.

As for Pueblo, he's just hoping he can make his flight on time.

"It's just delay after delay. You know, with everything happening, I'm not too sure how long I'll be waiting," Pueblo said.

